Capital International Investors Purchases 1,765,853 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 107.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,765,853 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 4.10% of Bill.com worth $496,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BILL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 486.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total value of $360,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $1,638,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,483.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,888 shares of company stock valued at $21,739,424. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $184.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -225.24 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BILL. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

