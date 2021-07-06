Capital International Investors Purchases 44,154 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Capital International Investors grew its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988,735 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,154 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.19% of SEA worth $220,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $273.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $101.70 and a 12 month high of $297.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a PE ratio of -76.24 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. New Street Research initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.46.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

