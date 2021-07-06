Capital International Investors Purchases 485,849 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,849 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 1.75% of Okta worth $505,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Okta by 14.2% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth about $448,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Okta by 149.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,256 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Okta by 13.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 837,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,525,000 after acquiring an additional 98,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 14.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $242.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.07. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,582 shares of company stock worth $10,913,092. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.86.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

