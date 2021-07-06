Capital International Investors Raises Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,928,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,618 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 5.19% of Iridium Communications worth $285,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,917 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 27.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,691,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,017,000 after buying an additional 578,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 26.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,999,000 after buying an additional 554,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 14.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,138,000 after buying an additional 264,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,167,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,180,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In other news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.32 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

