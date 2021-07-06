Capital International Investors Reduces Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Capital International Investors trimmed its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750,915 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.66% of Pinterest worth $310,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Pinterest by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $5,996,006.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,006.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 919,440 shares of company stock valued at $64,920,209 over the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.94. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,321.83 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.