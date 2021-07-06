Capital International Investors Sells 1,137,722 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,227,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,137,722 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 2.50% of CMS Energy worth $442,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,814,000 after acquiring an additional 719,810 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,252,000 after purchasing an additional 124,757 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after purchasing an additional 940,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,145,000 after purchasing an additional 952,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $59.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

