Capital International Investors Sells 1,535,348 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Capital International Investors lowered its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,946,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,535,348 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 9.59% of Air Lease worth $536,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Air Lease by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,235,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,555,000 after acquiring an additional 118,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Air Lease by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,846,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,501,000 after buying an additional 56,969 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Air Lease by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,120,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after buying an additional 545,938 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Air Lease by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,119,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,159,000 after buying an additional 299,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Air Lease by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,927,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,445,000 after buying an additional 184,657 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease stock opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.15.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

