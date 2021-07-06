Capital International Investors Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital International Investors cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 72.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,388,322 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,638,644 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.31% of Costco Wholesale worth $489,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 993.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 755 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Shares of COST stock opened at $398.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $176.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $383.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $400.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

