Capital International Investors Trims Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Capital International Investors lowered its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079,384 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 2.06% of Vail Resorts worth $242,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTN opened at $324.97 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.38 and a fifty-two week high of $338.50. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 112.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.40.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total value of $29,492,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 322,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

