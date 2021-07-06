Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 5,447.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,717 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,505 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8,724.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 877,885 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 28,278 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,343 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 904,897 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.32.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

In other news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

