Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15 billion-$5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPRI shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.04.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -130.74, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capri has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.