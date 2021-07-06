Cartesi (CTSI) Price Reaches $0.43 on Top Exchanges

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Cartesi has a market cap of $163.32 million and approximately $21.41 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00046478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00134663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00166410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,951.38 or 0.99600949 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.55 or 0.00949168 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,637,218 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars.

