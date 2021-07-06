Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins Sells 10,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.97, for a total value of $3,029,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CVNA stock traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $316.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,351. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $124.89 and a 12 month high of $323.39. The company has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.26 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.88.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

