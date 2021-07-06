Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells $48,420.45 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.39, for a total transaction of $48,420.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Taira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.54, for a total transaction of $42,553.70.

On Monday, May 10th, Thomas Taira sold 12,500 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total transaction of $3,017,375.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total transaction of $46,179.15.

NYSE:CVNA traded up $4.16 on Tuesday, reaching $316.24. 1,017,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.26 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $124.89 and a 12 month high of $323.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.36.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. Carvana’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

