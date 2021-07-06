Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CADNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cascades currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

CADNF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62. Cascades has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $14.66.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

