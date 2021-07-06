Casper Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Casper has traded down 33% against the US dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $83.97 million and $6.86 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00047925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00134216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00167171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,299.37 or 0.99986088 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.82 or 0.00955622 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,197,001,620 coins and its circulating supply is 694,132,421 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

