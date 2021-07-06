Castle Achieves Market Capitalization of $14,445.41 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 27% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Castle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Castle has a market cap of $14,445.41 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Castle has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.96 or 0.00394266 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003226 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014832 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.65 or 0.01476492 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

