Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPCAY. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cathay Pacific Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Cathay Pacific Airways stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

