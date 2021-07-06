CBC.network One Day Trading Volume Tops $54,114.00 (CBC)

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. During the last week, CBC.network has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One CBC.network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. CBC.network has a total market capitalization of $8.17 million and approximately $54,114.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00059193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.77 or 0.00970839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00044855 BTC.

CBC.network Coin Profile

CBC.network is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CBC.network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBC.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBC.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

