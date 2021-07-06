CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$68.30. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$67.94, with a volume of 47,583 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCL.B. Raymond James increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40. The company has a market cap of C$12.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$69.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total value of C$4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,440,424. Also, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 20,200 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total value of C$1,393,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,258 shares in the company, valued at C$6,572,802. Insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock worth $6,167,702 over the last ninety days.

CCL Industries Company Profile (TSE:CCL.B)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

