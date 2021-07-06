Celo (CELO) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, Celo has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Celo has a market cap of $833.41 million and $34.70 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $3.13 or 0.00009247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00046151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00133235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00165766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,916.02 or 1.00092253 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.92 or 0.00947080 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 265,980,036 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

