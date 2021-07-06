Celo Dollar Market Cap Hits $51.68 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $51.68 million and $866,084.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00056649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.75 or 0.00975851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,974.57 or 0.08776182 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 51,647,698 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars.

