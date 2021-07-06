Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.05.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 3.21.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

