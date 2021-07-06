Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.56 Million

Analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to report $61.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.82 million to $62.30 million. Central Pacific Financial reported sales of $59.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year sales of $239.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.40 million to $240.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $245.27 million, with estimates ranging from $237.34 million to $253.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.05 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 18.25%.

CPF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, Director Saedene K. Ota acquired 1,800 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPF opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.