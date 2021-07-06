Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Down 7.1%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) shares fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.26. 25,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,925,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

CENX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 261.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 159,731 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,982,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.