Ceres Power’s (CWR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Ceres Power (LON:CWR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.87% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON CWR traded up GBX 35.50 ($0.46) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,034 ($13.51). The company had a trading volume of 811,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,449. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,059.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Ceres Power has a 12 month low of GBX 405 ($5.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,626 ($21.24). The company has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.51.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

