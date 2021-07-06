CertiK Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.26 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last week, CertiK has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $52.18 million and approximately $9.26 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00003365 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00047783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00134504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00167167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,131.09 or 0.99844591 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.18 or 0.00957106 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,958,616 coins and its circulating supply is 45,363,760 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

