CHADS VC Hits 24 Hour Volume of $56.00 (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0422 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CHADS VC has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $56.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00058669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.52 or 0.00967407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00044557 BTC.

About CHADS VC

CHADS VC (CRYPTO:CHADS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,401,709 coins and its circulating supply is 48,174,828 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars.

