Chain Guardians (CGG) Market Cap Achieves $4.48 Million

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. Chain Guardians has a total market cap of $4.48 million and $125,586.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00060721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $328.72 or 0.00950221 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00046249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,438,955 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.