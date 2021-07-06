Chainlink (LINK) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for $20.05 or 0.00058986 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Chainlink has a market cap of $8.76 billion and $1.11 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.17 or 0.00956515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00045266 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.52 or 0.08284983 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,009,554 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars.

