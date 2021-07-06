ChainX Market Cap Achieves $32.76 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.05 or 0.00008945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $32.76 million and $911,477.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChainX has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00046738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00135430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00165985 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,180.34 or 1.00091324 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.16 or 0.00952170 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 10,725,475 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.