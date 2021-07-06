Challenger Energy Group’s (CEG) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Challenger Energy Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.82.
About Challenger Energy Group
