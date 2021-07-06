ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHPT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of ChargePoint stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $31.41. The company had a trading volume of 64,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,553. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.18. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.37) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 5,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $180,231.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $718,860.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,685,001.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,420. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

