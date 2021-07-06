Charles R. Romp Sells 703 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $111,362.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Charles R. Romp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $48,747.30.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.50. 654,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,637. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.78. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. Research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 765.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGEN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.38.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

