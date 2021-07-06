Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up 2.7% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Third Point LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Charter Communications worth $401,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.24.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $6.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $725.21. 14,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,767. The company has a market cap of $136.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $520.48 and a one year high of $733.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $691.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

