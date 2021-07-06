Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.37. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$13.33, with a volume of 165,748 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSH.UN shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.85 billion and a PE ratio of -1,904.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is currently -8,742.86%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

