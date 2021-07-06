Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Stake Lifted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 147.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544,901 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.83% of Chegg worth $222,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Chegg by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Chegg by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,275.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,770,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,745,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,134. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.83. 10,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,815. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.84 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -165.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.10.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHGG. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. FBN Securities began coverage on Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

