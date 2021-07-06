ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCXI. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.45. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. Research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $120,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,625 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth about $46,873,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth about $40,248,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth about $28,737,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 294,396 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

