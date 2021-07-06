ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CCXI. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

NASDAQ:CCXI traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $14.05. 13,062,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.