Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 681,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,117 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Chevron were worth $71,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.44.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $106.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $204.51 billion, a PE ratio of -25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.46.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

