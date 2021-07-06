Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 886 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,042 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.8% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $56,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Apple by 1,605.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 141,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,783,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $139.96 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

