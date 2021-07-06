Chimpion (BNANA) Price Tops $2.30

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for $2.30 or 0.00006731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chimpion has a total market cap of $73.01 million and approximately $625,160.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

