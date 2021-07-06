Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $14.69

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.69, but opened at $14.29. Chindata Group shares last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 5,169 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 target price for the company. Finally, DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.91.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,080,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after buying an additional 1,261,043 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,196,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,586,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,925,000 after buying an additional 1,020,438 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 466.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after buying an additional 872,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,681,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,814,000 after buying an additional 683,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.
About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
