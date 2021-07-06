Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $14.69

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.69, but opened at $14.29. Chindata Group shares last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 5,169 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 target price for the company. Finally, DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,080,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after buying an additional 1,261,043 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,196,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,586,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,925,000 after buying an additional 1,020,438 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 466.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after buying an additional 872,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,681,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,814,000 after buying an additional 683,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.