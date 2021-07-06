Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 86.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of Choice Hotels International worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHH. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $2,048,899.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,408,279.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $295,676.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,652.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,857 shares of company stock worth $7,988,493. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $121.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.83 and a 1 year high of $123.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.47.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. The business had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

