Chonk (CHONK) Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Chonk coin can currently be bought for $41.87 or 0.00123552 BTC on major exchanges. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $2,678.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chonk has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00058249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.27 or 0.00921557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00044808 BTC.

About Chonk

Chonk is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

