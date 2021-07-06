Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.54.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHR shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:CHR remained flat at $C$4.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. 554,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,283. The stock has a market cap of C$785.05 million and a PE ratio of 39.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$2.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.34.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$202.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$222.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Chorus Aviation news, Director Richard Douglas Falconer bought 103,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$496,175.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$664,451.78.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

