Christopher G. Mccann Sells 17,850 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $590,121.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FLWS stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,666. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.71. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,616,000 after acquiring an additional 579,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,904,000 after acquiring an additional 804,337 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,560,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,581,000 after purchasing an additional 329,762 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,052,000 after purchasing an additional 43,537 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 237.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 463,393 shares during the period. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

