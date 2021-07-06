Chronologic (DAY) Price Hits $0.17

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Chronologic has a market cap of $206,798.39 and approximately $33.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 55.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00058544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.47 or 0.00921538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00045703 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,398,619 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,739 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

