Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHD stock opened at $85.27 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.56 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

