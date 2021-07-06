Churchill China (LON:CHH) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and last traded at GBX 1,730 ($22.60), with a volume of 9131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,712.50 ($22.37).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%.

The stock has a market cap of £190.70 million and a P/E ratio of 1,780.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,639.96.

In other news, insider David M. O’Connor bought 1,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,730 ($22.60) per share, for a total transaction of £32,887.30 ($42,967.47).

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

